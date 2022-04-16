Ultra Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $282.84 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,178.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00847497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00212970 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00026533 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

