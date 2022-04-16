U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

