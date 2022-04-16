U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of USB stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $52.71. 10,823,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,747. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

