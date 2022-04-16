Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSN. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. 1,357,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

