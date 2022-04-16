Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 544,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 229,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 426,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,054. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

