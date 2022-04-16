TTC Reaches One Day Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

