Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

