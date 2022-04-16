Truist Financial Trims Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Target Price to $13.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opthea from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

OPT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

