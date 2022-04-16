Truist Financial Trims Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Target Price to $13.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opthea from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
OPT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.
Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.