Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

