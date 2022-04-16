TrueFlip Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TFL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

