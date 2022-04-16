TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TA. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

TA stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

