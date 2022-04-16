Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.95 and traded as low as C$4.95. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 129,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

