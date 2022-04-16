TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 35.00.

Shares of TPG stock opened at 28.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 29.36. TPG has a twelve month low of 26.50 and a twelve month high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. Analysts expect that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

