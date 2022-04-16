TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 183,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,434. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $19,737,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

