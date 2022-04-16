Tower token (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tower token

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

