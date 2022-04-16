TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $50.90 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

