TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TRMD stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that TORM will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TORM by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

