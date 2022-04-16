TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Down 17.1%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

