Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

