Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Titan Machinery worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.