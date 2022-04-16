Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tilray by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

