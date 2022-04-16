thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.22 ($15.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting €6.95 ($7.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,417 shares. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.36). The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.