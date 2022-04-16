Throne (THN) Price Reaches $0.0595

Throne (THN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.49 or 0.07489141 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,427.73 or 0.99907473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

