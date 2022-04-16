Thrive Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 19th (NASDAQ:THACU)

Thrive Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Thrive Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

THACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Thrive Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

