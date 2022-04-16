Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of THO opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 75.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

