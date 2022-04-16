THETA Market Capitalization Hits $5.25 Billion (THETA)

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

