The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WEGRY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About The Weir Group (Get Rating)
The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
