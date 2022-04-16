The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

WEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.19) to GBX 2,190 ($28.54) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 2,160 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.