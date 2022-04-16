The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after acquiring an additional 912,424 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after acquiring an additional 710,079 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 655,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

