The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.99. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,315 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32). The LGL Group had a net margin of 52.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) by 637.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

