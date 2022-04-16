The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.99. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,315 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32). The LGL Group had a net margin of 52.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
