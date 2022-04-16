The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTG remained flat at $$48.90 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

