The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average of $359.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

