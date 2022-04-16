The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.98. 850,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,838. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. Hershey has a 1-year low of $157.94 and a 1-year high of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.