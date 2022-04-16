The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,980,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

