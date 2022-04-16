The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price to $23.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,263,000 after purchasing an additional 473,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after buying an additional 312,669 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

