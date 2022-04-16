The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.79.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.84.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.