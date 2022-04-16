The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $262.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.43.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.91.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

