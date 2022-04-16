The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $270.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY stock opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.22. monday.com has a 12-month low of $113.05 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,525,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $5,284,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $4,390,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.