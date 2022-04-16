The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 247.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $321.64. 5,460,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.66 and a 200-day moving average of $370.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

