The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $85.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.