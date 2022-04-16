The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($147.83) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.70 ($138.80).

EPA:SAF opened at €103.88 ($112.91) on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($100.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.11.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

