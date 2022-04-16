The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.98

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $35.53. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 15,814 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.