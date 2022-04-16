The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.