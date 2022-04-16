The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

