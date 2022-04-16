The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 98,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.16. 3,787,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

