Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Textron by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Textron stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.