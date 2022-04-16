Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $37.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $985.00. 19,444,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,067,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $974.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $989.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

