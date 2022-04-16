Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

TRNO opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 418,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

