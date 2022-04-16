TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Up 177.4% in March

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the March 15th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $11,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $4,360,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TeraWulf (Get Rating)
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraWulf (WULF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.