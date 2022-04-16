TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Up 177.4% in March

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the March 15th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 396,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,022,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,926. 14.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $11,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $4,360,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

