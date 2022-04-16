Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Down 1.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 23,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Tembo Gold alerts:

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.