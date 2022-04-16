Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Down 1.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 23,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)
