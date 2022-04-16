Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $480.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $490.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

